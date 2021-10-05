Henry Cavill Rumored For DCEU Supergirl Movie

It would be an epic understatement to say that Henry Cavill’s future as Superman has been under intense scrutiny for the last several years, and the sheer deluge of speculation hasn’t been helped by the actor maintaining complete radio silence on the matter.

The only thing we can say for certain is that the actor hasn’t suited up as the Big Blue Boy Scout since the summer of 2017, when Joss Whedon wrapped his Justice League reshoots. Since then, though, barely a day has gone by without The Witcher star being linked with a return to the DCEU, even though we don’t know for sure if he’s under contract at all anymore.

Throw in two new Superman projects entering development without him, and the chances of seeing the hugely popular iteration of Kal-El swooping back onto our screens grows less likely by the day. However, a new rumor from Giant Freakin Robot posits that Cavill wants to appear in Sasha Calle’s Supergirl movie.

Now, we should point out that the incoming Kryptonian heroine hasn’t been confirmed for anything beyond her debut in The Flash, so technically the standalone Supergirl adventure doesn’t even exist officially. On top of that, we’ve heard literally dozens of reports that Cavill is signed for this movie, that TV show or a cameo over there, and none of it has come to pass.

Fans will never give up hope over seeing Zack Snyder’s Superman roar back into action, and it’d be nice if the studio were to give him the sendoff he deserves, so let’s keep our fingers crossed.