WB Reportedly Trying To Talk To Henry Cavill Again About DCEU Role

Despite Henry Cavill finally breaking the months-long silence about his personal and professional future to politely ask his fans and folks in general not to speculate on it in the most gentlemanly fashion possible, insider Daniel Richtman has gone right back to dropping intel in regards to exactly that.

The latest from the tipster is that Warner Bros. are trying to get in contact with the DCEU’s Superman about his role in their upcoming slate of projects, but he’s not too interested in listening. Of course, this comes hot on the heels of Richtman claiming just a day or so ago that he’d been offered a part in The Flash, but if he isn’t keen on suiting back up, then it seems that likely won’t happen.

“WB tried to talk to Cavill again about DCEU role, but he’s not interested right now,” says the insider.

Justice League BTS Photo Reveals Henry Cavill's Mustachioed Superman 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Since the news first broke that J.J. Abrams was producing a Superman reboot without Cavill, we’ve heard from Richtman that he blamed DC Films president Walter Hamada for the situation despite being offered numerous cameos, while he also wanted to explore the Knightmare version of Superman further even though he didn’t like Zack Snyder’s take on the character, and hoped to headline his own HBO Max series as well.

Outside of the DCEU, meanwhile, there’s been chatter of Fast & Furious, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Hercules, 6 Underground 2, an alternate version of Batman from a different reality, a sequel to The Man from U.N.C.L.E., an unnamed Disney prince film, a mystery superhero role, multiple video game adaptations, several Sherlock Holmes projects for Netflix, and an unspecified Warner Bros. franchise, all from Richtman. Based on the caption attached to his recent social media post, let’s just hope that Henry Cavill doesn’t find out about such a volume of gossip surrounding his livelihood, or then he’d be really mad.