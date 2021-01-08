Henry Cavill Trends As Fans Praise The DCEU’s Superman

If you can believe it, Henry Cavill was cast as Superman ten years ago this month, but it would be an understatement to say that the DCEU’s Big Blue Boy Scout has been used fairly sporadically. Man of Steel may have launched the entire shared universe and raked in $668 million at the box office in the summer of 2013, but Warner Bros. have shown very little interest in giving the iconic character another solo movie.

Zack Snyder made it pretty clear that Batman was the DC legend he really wanted to get his hands on, with the filmmaker moving onto Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice immediately after, which tried to straddle the line between a Superman sequel and Batman reboot but didn’t quite pull it off, and Cavill was largely shunted into the background.

He fared even worse in Joss Whedon’s Justice League, showing up for what amounted to an extended cameo where most of the focus was placed on the dire attempts to digitally remove his Mission: Impossible – Fallout mustache rather than his narrative arc. Luckily, the upcoming Snyder Cut is set to atone for those sins, and fans can’t wait to see black suit Superman in all of his glory.

Of course, Man of Steel has found itself regularly trending over the last few years as the fanbase continues to voice their support for Cavill’s Son of Krypton, with the movement back in full swing yesterday as #HenryCavillSuperman trended on Twitter, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Retweet if you want Henry Cavill to continue playing Superman.#HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/1mOuF1RpAS — Reviews by Brooks (@brookstweetz) January 7, 2021

Zack captioned it “My Superman” and now he is OUR Superman! #HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/2UKSS0rZ9L — 𝐵𝑒𝑒 🐉 🇮🇳 (@cavillclarke) January 7, 2021

Henry Cavill is the best superman of all time and I meant what I said. #HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/t9OLy6v6cy — Geralt of Rivia #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@Itssan17) January 7, 2021

Its a bird, its a plane!!

Noo, its #HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/eepM9BzB8T — Dany de Rivia verá #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague (@CaresDaniella) January 7, 2021

Blessing yer timeline with a kid's reaction to #HenryCavillSuperman 's first flight 🙄♥️#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/uFVxOTn54Y — Geralt of Rivia #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@Itssan17) January 7, 2021

Trending in United States..Lets go#HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/TzCfzyWd1B — Where is the Superman movie? (@WeWantSuperman) January 7, 2021

Man of Steel is the best DC movie of the current era yet. Henry Cavill is Superman. #HenryCavillSuperman https://t.co/XVgXTcrKOS — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 7, 2021

two of the most powerful, inspiring scenes in any comic book movies#HenryCavillSuperman#GalGadotWonderWoman pic.twitter.com/X5OGP7VKmE — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 7, 2021

The Witcher star did recently extend his contract with the DCEU to continue playing Superman, but reports indicate that it’ll be for supporting roles only. For some unknown reason, WB just don’t even seem to be entertaining the idea of another solo Superman movie, but the franchise is constantly evolving and as such, it could still end up happening one day in the future.