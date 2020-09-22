DCEU Fans Get Man Of Steel Trending In Support Of Henry Cavill’s Superman

Fans of the DCEU might have gotten one long-held wish when the Snyder Cut of Justice League finally became a reality after two and a half years of online campaigning, and their dreams may have come more true than they’d ever hoped for when both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck signed on to play Batman in The Flash, but it seems as though they won’t rest until Henry Cavill gets his due as Superman.

Even though he was the star of the movie that launched the entire shared universe, Cavill has been relegated to the background ever since Man of Steel. He didn’t even get top billing in his next appearance, with that honor instead going to Affleck’s Dark Knight in terms of both cast and title. His original arc in Justice League, meanwhile, was little more than a glorified cameo, but we already know the Snyder Cut has much bigger plans for Krypton’s most famous son.

The 37 year-old may have recently extended his contract to keep playing the Big Blue Boy Scout, but a Man of Steel sequel has never been a priority for Warner Bros., even when they were announcing movies what felt like every other day and then doing nothing with them. However, the DCEU’s opening salvo is trending once again as fans continue to rally behind Cavill’s Superman, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

I see we got the Man of Steel trending again. good job ! pic.twitter.com/2ExylVHUqi — Danny Unchained (@DannyUnchained1) September 21, 2020

Man Of Steel is trending so here is your reminder that it is a beautiful movie and Henry Cavill is an absolutely amazing Superman. pic.twitter.com/RUHvGGnQXu — Luke (@qLxke_) September 21, 2020

Since Man of Steel is trending, let me just say that no other CBM compares to the pure heart, sci-fi spectacle, score, action and cinematography this film has pic.twitter.com/8detG1Vz0U — Burhan Khalid (@RequiemNocturn) September 21, 2020

Man of Steel is trending, what a magnificent this movie is. pic.twitter.com/QC8jIvRRKp — Kal-El fan 49 (@KalEl_fan49) September 21, 2020

Seeing Man of Steel trend reminds me MOS is a top tier Superman origin film by Zack Snyder and Amy Adams as Lois Lane is exceptional yet MASSIVELY underrated!❤💙 pic.twitter.com/dUAqMhP8DE — ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ (@multifan_sam) September 21, 2020

Man Of Steel is not just a movie for me, it’s everything that i ever wanted to see in a superhero and how it inspired me to do better and be better. This movie showed what ‘Hope’ really means and what good it can do in the hardest times. So here’s to Man Of Steel! 🙌🥂 pic.twitter.com/SnOaL6YlsI — Jay (@BlackJesterO) September 21, 2020

Since Man of Steel is trending, reminder that we need a sequel with Henry, Amy, Jesse and hell Harry back with a tone line with the first film. Could introduce someone new too like Metallo or Parasite. pic.twitter.com/aU2aHQtHHR — Landon O'Leary #AssociateProducer (@LandonOLeary) September 21, 2020

At this stage, the studio really have nothing to lose and everything to gain when it comes to a Man of Steel sequel. The franchise’s box office has remained largely solid with the notable exception of Birds of Prey, and the success of Mission: Impossible – Fallout and The Witcher has seen the leading man’s star shine brighter than ever before. As such, it only makes sense to push forward with another outing, but until WB officially announce something, the fans will just have to keep on campaigning.