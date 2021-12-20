Henry Cavill wants to make a ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ movie

While promoting the second season of Netflix’s hit series The Witcher, Henry Cavill said he would like to star in a movie adaptation of the video game Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2).

When asked by Gamereactor on the red carpet for The Witcher‘s season 2 premiere, Cavill said he’d recently started playing Red Dead Redemption 2.

“I know I’m a little bit late to that party but I started playing it and I’m really enjoying it and so, something like that I think would be fun to turn into a movie,” Cavill said.

Since Cavill — who builds his own PCs and once said video games were more fun than going out — took up the role of Geralt of Rivia in the adaptation of the video game series The Witcher, the actor has a greater appreciation for the mechanics of bringing an adaption to life. “You’re tying both an IP and a company together which is a tricky thing to do, so I certainly don’t want to put myself in any corners with that,” Cavill said of a RDR 2 series or film.

But Cavill’s publicly spoken about bringing his hobbies to the big screen. A famous gamer who once nearly missed out on playing Superman because he was too busy playing World of Warcraft, Cavill recently said he’d love to bring the Warhammer 40K universe to life — if it was authentic.

These projects are just dreams at this stage, although Cavill‘s hopes for a Red Dead movie might come true soon: there’s already rumors about a Red Dead Redemption movie in the works.