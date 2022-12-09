Henry Cavill’s perfect role after Superman and ‘The Witcher’ exists 39,000 years in the future

The past month has only spelled terrible news for Henry Cavill and his fans, but now that the actor’s schedule is almost free, they are putting his name up for a role that he was practically born to play.

The man’s army of followers found a semblance of consolation in the fact that the actor would be returning to portray the Man of Steel in the DCEU again, even if his tenure as the titular Geralt of Rivia on Netflix’s The Wicher was at an untimely end. However, with a new report suggesting new boss James Gunn isn’t sure what to do with the Snyderverse, and even casting Cavill’s future in a shadow of doubt again, Twitter is trying to maintain a positive outlook by campaigning for a Warhammer 40,000 movie, and they already know the character Henry should portray in it.

Cavill has made no secret of his love for the Warhammer universe, whether it’s through Assembly’s strategic Total War series or other installments in the sci-fi/fantasy franchise, so of course the internet community wants him in the live-action adaptation, if such a project is even in development.

Honestly at his point just make a Warhammer 40k movie and have Henry Cavill be the protagonist Space Marine.



Let the man be happy in a role 😅 — Kane Hocking (@KanePlaysGames) December 8, 2022

Man of Steel this, Witcher that.



Someone just get Henry Cavill a Warhammer movie. — All-Father Media 🪶 (@AllFatherMedia) December 9, 2022

The Mission: Impossible star is probably screeching with excitement after that Warhammer trailer at the Game Awards last night.

Henry Cavill probably flipping at the Warhammer trailer. — Ｓａｗｙｅｒ (@Sawyer_DAA) December 9, 2022

Some fans know exactly who Cavill should play in a potential Warhammer movie or television series.

Look. I am a simple man with simple desires. I just want to see Henry Cavill play Ciaphas Cain in a Warhammer 40k show. Is that too much to ask for? pic.twitter.com/lQws8us6Q3 — 🌲☃️Jolly Jingle-BellVaaca 🇨🇺🎅🌲 (@DelVaaca) December 8, 2022

Forget the Man of Steel or the White Wolf of Andrzej Sapkowski’s Continent. It’s time Henry Cavill made his debut in the futuristic war-torn landscape of Warhammer 40,000 as yet another hero of humanity.