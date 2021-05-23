Henry Cavill Reportedly In Talks To Play Hercules In Live-Action Remake

After months of speculation, Henry Cavill has finally firmed up his schedule, which should keep him busy for the next couple of years. As well as officially signing on to return as Sherlock in Netflix’s mystery sequel Enola Holmes 2, the actor has also boarded John Wick director Chad Stahelski’s Highlander reboot, something he’s clearly very excited about.

The filmmaker revealed a while back that he wanted Highlander to be his next feature after John Wick: Chapter 4, which starts shooting in a couple of weeks, and with Millie Bobby Brown’s second outing as the teenage sleuth expected to get underway before the end of the year, Cavill looks to be booked up for a while. In fact, there’s even the chance of him jumping straight into season 3 of The Witcher once he gets the aforementioned pair of projects out of the way.

Naturally, though, insider Daniel Richtman is back again touting another potential destination for the DCEU’s Big Blue Boy Scout, claiming that he’s held talks to play the title character in the live-action Hercules remake being produced by the Russo brothers and written by Wonder Woman 1984‘s Dave Callaham.

Of course, this is the second different Disney Hercules the tipster has put forth for Cavill after reporting several weeks ago that he was in talks to play the Marvel Cinematic Universe version in a Thor: Love and Thunder cameo, so salt by the handful may be required. That’s without even mentioning all of the other streaming exclusives, sequels, franchises, DCEU returns and much more that Richtman has relentlessly theorized upon since J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Superman was first announced, but right now, nothing is official outside of Enola Holmes 2 and Highlander.