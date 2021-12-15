Here are 10 of Netflix’s most swoon-worthy Christmas rom-coms

It’s easy to think about romance during the holiday season when this time of year always feels so magical. One of the best ways to enjoy the wonderful days leading up to Christmas is by watching the most romantic movies Netflix has to offer. The good news about a streaming platform like Netflix is that it offers a wide variety when it comes to heartwarming, holiday-themed entertainment. Some of these romantic Christmas movies will quickly remind you that true love definitely exists.

Here are 10 of Netflix’s best Christmas rom-coms that you should binge on the platform immediately.

A Christmas Prince

As it currently stands, A Christmas Prince has an entire franchise on Netflix. The first movie premiered in 2017 and starred Rose McIver and Ben Lamb in the leading roles. It tells the story of a beautiful young journalist who gets a tricky assignment in the days leading up to Christmas. She has to go undercover to find private information about a playboy prince who is about to be crowned the king of his land. Along the way, they start to develop feelings for each other.

Holidate

Emma Roberts is the female lead in Holidate, a 2020 movie about two young adults who would rather pretend to be a couple than have to deal with judgmental commentary from their respective families during every holiday celebration. They don’t only pretend to be dating during Christmas, though⏤the pseudo-couple links up for Halloween, New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, and every other holiday celebration spanning the calendar year. Naturally they’re unable to keep things totally platonic and realize that they’re starting to develop genuine feelings for each other.

The Princess Switch

The leading actress in the Princess Switch movie franchise is none other than Vanessa Hudgens, who has come a long way since her High School Musical days! The first Princess Switch movie premiered in 2018 and tells the story of a duchess who trades places with an ordinary girl from Chicago. The reason they’re easily able to get away with the scheme is because⏤surprise!⏤they’re identical. Since no one can tell them apart, they’re able to keep up the ruse long enough to fall in love with a couple of handsome men.

Love Hard

The same actress who led the way as Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries for eight awesome seasons is the leading actress you’ll see in Love Hard. We’re talking, of course, about Nina Dobrev. In this movie, she falls in love with a guy she’s only communicated with via online chats. When she flies to his city to meet him in person for the holidays, she discovers that he is nothing more than a catfish. Interestingly enough, this movie ends with one of the most unexpected romantic twists ever.

Christmas Wedding Planner

Planning a wedding at Christmastime? Could anything be more stressful? That’s the premise of Christmas Wedding Planner, a 2017 film starring Jocelyn Hudon in the leading role of Kelsey. This romantic Christmas movie tells the story of a gorgeous wedding planner who’s super busy planning her cousin’s wedding. Her cousin doesn’t want some shabby, forgettable event, either — she expects her wedding day to be huge, classy, and overly lavish. Will she get what she wants? You’ll have to watch and find out.

Christmas Catch

Christmas Catch is a romantic holiday movie about a detective name McKenzie Bennett who’s been assigned one of the toughest criminal cases of the year. She has to track down a diamond thief who’s been stealing from jewelry stores all across town. In order to catch him, she goes undercover, but instead of sticking to her mission, she realizes she’s catching feelings for the man. Fortunately for both of them, it looks like he might not actually be guilty of any theft after all.

A Very Country Christmas

A Very Country Christmas is a 2017 movie starring Greyston Holt and Deana Carter in the leading roles. A single mother finds herself consistently busy with the mundane obligations of life when she crosses paths with a very handsome gentleman. What she doesn’t realize upon meeting him the first time is that he’s actually a famous country superstar who’s trying to lay low and escape the pressures of fame. Together, they realize they have a lot more in common than they would have ever guessed. Even though they come from two very different walks of life, they see the importance of fighting for each other.

Single All the Way

Single All the Way is a new 2021 Netflix original that will feel beyond relatable to anyone facing a holiday season without a romantic partner. In this movie, a guy named Peter convinces his best friend Nick to be his fiancé during a trip home for the holidays so he can avoid feeling judged by his family for still being single. It sounds like an easy enough plan, but nothing goes as smoothly as either one of them hopes it will.

A New York Christmas Wedding

A New York Christmas Wedding is a 2020 movie starring Nia Fairweather and Cooper Koch. This super romantic flick tells the story of a Yuletide angel’s mission to open a young woman’s eyes to how beautiful true love can really be. She gives the woman a glimpse into what her life could have looked like if she had pursued a romance with her childhood best friend earlier on. The woman realizes she must reevaluate her current engagement because life with her childhood friend might actually be the proper path for her to take.

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

There have been several Cinderella Story movies made since the original with Hilary Duff, but A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish is definitely worth checking out. It stars Laura Marano as an aspiring singer with dreams of making it big in the music industry. On her path to success, her evil stepmother and jealous stepsisters are constantly doing their best to crush her dreams. She snags an awesome new job that helps her take one step closer in the right direction to becoming a famous singer. As you might have guessed, she falls for someone new along the way. This 2019 movie is filled with cute music and plenty of feel-good moments.

Have you seen any of these Netflix holiday flicks? Which are you most excited to check out? Let us know below!