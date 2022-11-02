Here are all 10 ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys

Marvel along with McDonald’s have launched 10 Happy Meal toys in conjunction with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 11.

McDonald’s also designed a special Black Panther box, which is available in stores now along with the toys. There are 10 toys in all that represent characters from the movie with specific weapons and accessories.

The 10 toys include: Black Panther, Battle Black Panther, Shuri, Okyoe, Nakia, M’Baku, Ironheart, Namor, Attuma, and Namora.

The Wakanda characters are displayed on on a gray base, and the three characters from Talocan are on bases that look like water. They all interlock not only with each other but with previous Marvel/McDonald’s tie-ins Thor: Love and Thunder, Eternals, and Avengers: Endgame.

In a press release, Jennifer Healan, VP of U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement at McDonald’s, said the toys are a step forward for representation.

“The first Black Panther movie inspired a new generation of Marvel lovers – and that’s because of the powerful story it told, brought to life by an incredibly talented cast. It set a whole new standard for representation on the big screen. And now, we’re excited to bring that experience to our restaurants and help fans see and celebrate their inner hero with this new Happy Meal – because seeing is believing.”

That’s not it! The figures do cool things in water and there’s a mobile and tablet game available at Happymeal.com. Let’s take a closer look at all of the figures.

Black Panther

Screengrab via happymeal.com

The main Black Panther figure (whether it ends up being Shuri or not) is actually very detailed. The arms move up and down, and when you submerge it in water the face turns a cool shade of purple.

Battle Black Panther

Screengrab via happymeal.com

Battle Black Panther is in signature panther pose and ready to dish out some punishment to the naysayers. The open arm rotates and the mask changes color in the water.

Shuri

Screengrab via happymeal.com

Shuri’s action figure features her signature Vibranium Strike Gauntlets, which rise and fall in tandem. When dipped in water, the gauntlets change color. She’s wearing purple and white shoes.

Okyoe

Screengrab via happymeal.com

As the head of the Wakandan armed forces, Okoye has a lot of power. This figure features her trusty Vibranium Spear, which changes color in water. She also is in full red-colored Wakanda military garb.

Nakia

Screengrab via happymeal.com

Nakia was T’Challa’s love interest as well as a Wakandan spy. She’s in full battle getup sporting her signature Vibranium ring blades, which change color when submerged in water. Her arms also move up and down.

M’Baku

Screengrab via happymeal.com

Lord M’Baku is the leader of the Jabari Tribe, a group that withdrew from society and strongly opposed T’Challa’s rule. Eventually he becomes an ally after some initial tension in the first movie. His weapon is known as a knobkerrie and it changes color in water. Also, both of his arms move.

Ironheart

Screengrab via happymeal.com

Ironheart is one of the new characters in the sequel. Both her arms move and her right arm’s weapon changes color when placed in water. She also has a sporty “V” on the chest of her high tech suit.

Namor

Screengrab via happymeal.com

Namor is actually one of the oldest Marvel superheroes of all time. His action figure has piercings, gold arm bands, and a necklace befitting the King of Atlantis. His spear changes color in water, his arms move, and his base is clear like the sea.

Attuma

Screengrab via happymeal.com

Attuma is another new character. Namor is purportedly the bad guy, at least according to the trailers, but Attuma is Namor’s nemesis, so it’s very possible and probably likely that Attuma is the main antagonist of the movie.

This characters arms move and it features Attuma very ceremonial headpiece. He’s also on a base of water and his weapon changes color when dipped in it.

Namora

Screengrab via happymeal.com

Namora is a new MCU character as well. Her name translates to “Avenging Daughter” in honor of her cousin Namor, who is the “Avenging Son”. Both of her arms move and her axe changes color in water.