Here are the horror films fans hate to admit they love

Horror is, in comparison to sci-fi and fantasy, much more of an open field for opinions and a host for far more diverse discussion of themes. Thanks to this policy, fans have no qualms expressing their love for perhaps slightly trashy films.

B-movies in particular capture the imagination because of their inherent guilty pleasure nature, and horror fanatics are discussing and divulging information on some of their favorite guilty pleasure films. This isn’t a place for discussion of universally praised films like Get Out or The Thing, this is for almost entirely forgotten flicks like Van Helsing.

Speaking of Van Helsing, yes, there are people out there who get a level of enjoyment from the Hugh Jackman-led blockbuster. It’s perhaps the most visually 2000s horror film you’ll ever see, with it leaning heavily into the gothic themes. One commenter even thinks it’s in the same campy category as the genre-defining camp classic Rocky Horror Picture Show.

An Elisha Cuthbert and Paris Hilton film is also in discussion, with 2005’s House of Wax remembered fondly by some, somehow. Yes, Paris Hilton starred in a movie, and no, she is not good in it. If you’ve ever been afraid by cavemen in museums or wondered what it’d be like if Night at the Museum was spooky, this is a flick for you.

James Gunn’s suitably ridiculous directorial debut Slither is a bit of a hot take to be included in a list like this. Slither is a very humorous take on monster horror, and most definitely not taking itself slightly seriously. It’s a fascinating first entry into your filmography, and it really did lead Gunn on his track to the irreverent Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

A real fence-splitting film was 2021’s Malignant. It’s gained near instant infamy and a cult following, but its strange tone and bordering on on bad acting left many confused. The fans are vocal though, and defend it from being lumped in as a bad movie or guilty pleasure.

Ultimately, guilty pleasures really shouldn’t be shameful. Art is all about subjectivity and a wide range of opinions. If you enjoy something, is it really a guilty pleasure — or is it just shame of sharing your enjoyment against the grain.