Here’s everything coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, and Prime Video this weekend (Nov. 19 – Nov. 21)

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and various streaming services are continuing to add holiday-themed movies, series, and specials.

For most people, the temperatures outside are in the process of dropping, meaning you’ll probably be spending more time indoors. What better way to enjoy your weekend than to curl up on the couch and check out some content on your favorite streaming service?

Here is everything coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, and Prime Video this weekend.

Friday, Nov. 19

Netflix

Blown Away: Christmas

Cowboy Bebop

Dhamaka

Extinct

Hellbound

Love Me Instead

The Mind, Explained (season two)

Procession

tick, tick…BOOM!

Disney Plus

A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa

Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives

Puppy For Hanukkah

The Pixar Story

Hulu

The Great (season two)

HBO Max

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

King Richard

Real Time with Bill Maher (season 19 finale)

Stath Lets Flats (season three)

Paramount Plus

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Saturday, Nov. 20

Netflix

Arcane (new episodes)

New World

HBO Max