Here’s everything coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, and Prime Video this weekend (Nov. 19 – Nov. 21)
The holiday season is quickly approaching, and various streaming services are continuing to add holiday-themed movies, series, and specials.
For most people, the temperatures outside are in the process of dropping, meaning you’ll probably be spending more time indoors. What better way to enjoy your weekend than to curl up on the couch and check out some content on your favorite streaming service?
Here is everything coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, and Prime Video this weekend.
Friday, Nov. 19
Netflix
- Blown Away: Christmas
- Cowboy Bebop
- Dhamaka
- Extinct
- Hellbound
- Love Me Instead
- The Mind, Explained (season two)
- Procession
- tick, tick…BOOM!
Disney Plus
- A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa
- Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives
- Puppy For Hanukkah
- The Pixar Story
Hulu
- The Great (season two)
HBO Max
- The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
- King Richard
- Real Time with Bill Maher (season 19 finale)
- Stath Lets Flats (season three)
Paramount Plus
- Oasis Knebworth 1996
Saturday, Nov. 20
Netflix
- Arcane (new episodes)
- New World
HBO Max
- 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony