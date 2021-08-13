Here’s Everything That’s New On Disney Plus Today

Over the past couple of months, Disney Plus has switched up its release schedule. It used to be that the Mouse House’s streaming service would only drop new content on Fridays, but following the success of Loki launching on a Wednesday, the platform began moving all of its original TV titles to mid-week. This means that the weekly Friday hauls have become much thinner than they used to be.

That explains why this Friday, Aug. 13, sees only three fresh titles going up on Disney Plus in the U.S. Or, so we seemingly thought. Unexpectedly, however, Disney decided to add two new Marvel classics back to the list.

First of all, there’s another episode of National Geographic’s Shark Attack Files. All the shows that started their current seasons before the switchover to Wednesdays have continued releasing on Fridays. The same goes for Star Wars: The Bad Batch, with the Lucasfilm animated series offering up its season 1 finale today.

Last week’s penultimate episode ended on a nail-biting cliffhanger, as Clone Force 99 were stranded on the clone homeworld of Kamino after it was attacked by Star Destroyers. Fans of the Clone Wars spinoff, that details the very beginnings of the Empire post-Revenge of the Sith, don’t need to worry about the fate of the show; a second run has already been commissioned. It’s due to premiere sometime in 2022.

Then there’s the planned movie debut for Aquamarine. This 2006 fantasy romcom is the latest 20th Century Fox flick to find its way on Disney Plus, even though this one feels like it was always a Disney production in the first place. Emma Roberts and JoJo star as two best friends whose summer vacation is turned upside down when they discover and befriend a teenage mermaid named Aquamarine (Sara Paxton).

However, Disney secretly added two classic Marvel films from the 2000s today, introducing Fantastic Four and X-Men to the streaming catalog. In total, that means Disney fans have five new shows and movies to watch, two of which brand new and three of which perfect throwback hits.

Catch these five titles on Disney Plus this weekend.