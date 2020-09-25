The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man franchise appears to be making a deliberate effort to feature villains that haven’t been seen in live-action before, although the speculation that Kraven the Hunter would follow in the footsteps of Vulture and Mysterio by becoming the latest nemesis for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker seems to have tapered off following the news that Triple Frontier director J.C. Chandor is in talks to helm a solo movie as part of Sony’s SPUoMC.

Most people were expecting Kraven to be the big bad in Spider-Man 3, but now nobody seems sure about who will end up causing trouble for the friendly neighborhood fugitive in his third solo outing. The MCU already introduced one of the most prominent members of Spidey’s rogues’ gallery in Homecoming, though, but then left him out of sequel Far From Home entirely.

Michael Mando played Mac Gargan in the reboot, and while it was little more than a one-dimensional supporting role as a henchman, anyone with even a passing interest in comic books is well aware that the character eventually becomes Scorpion, and has been one of Spider-Man’s most familiar foes ever since he made his first appearance in 1964. Now, some new fan art from Jackson Caspersz imagines how the 39 year-old actor could look in full costume, and you can check it out below.

Here's How Scorpion Could Look In Spider-Man 3 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’s little chance that Marvel included such a notable villain as Mac Gargan in Homecoming without having bigger plans for him in the future, and while Michael Mando isn’t considered a big enough name to sell as the main antagonist of an MCU blockbuster, he could still provide a solid secondary baddie for Spider-Man to have to battle his way through in order to get to the person who is really pulling the strings.