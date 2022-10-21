Here’s where you can stream the ‘Back to the Future’ trilogy – is it free?

Whether it’s 1985 or 2022, the Back to the Future trilogy seems to retain its evergreen place in our hearts. The beloved sci-fi trilogy is about to turn 37, and what better way to celebrate the cherished flick other than to watch it from the comfort of our own home?

The generation-defining trilogy starring Michael J.Fox was first released onto the streaming world by Netflix. Still, just a few months ago in June, the trilogy left the streaming platform, leaving a longing gap in our hearts in the absence of Marty Mcfly and the Doc. But it wouldn’t take long until Back to the Future returned to our screens.

On Oct.1 NBC Universal’s Peacock picked up the trilogy defect from Netflix, adding Back to the Futures I, II, and III to its repertoire. Peacock is also home to popular titles like 2009’s Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, the Godfather trilogy, and Halloween Ends. On Sept.30, Peacock was also confirmed to be the releasing ground for the highly-anticipated Community film announced last month.

As of Oct. 2022, Peacock has a monthly subscription for $4.99, or a Peacock premium subscription of $49.99 per year, plus tax. So whether you are a first-timer or a fan of the series, to finally be able to stream the 1985 beloved trilogy, it’s totally worth it.

The movie franchise stars Michael J.Fox as Marty Mcfly, accompanying Christopher Lloyd in his unhinged time-warp adventures. The duo is joined by Lea Thompson as Mcfly’s love interest Lorraine, Thomas F. Wilson as the main character’s antagonist throughout the films, and Crispin Glover as heartthrob George Mcfly.

So there you go, if you’re looking to celebrate Back to the Future day, when Mcfly finally flies into 2015, you can do so on Peacock… for a reasonable price.