‘He’s not a clown with no shame and no self respect’: The latest attempt at undermining James Gunn’s credibility backfires on the SnyderVerse

Ever since James Gunn ascended to the throne and became co-CEO of DC Studios, one of the favorite pastimes among his most ardent of detractors is trying to undermine his credibility by repeatedly pulling out so-called “Gotcha!” moments tied to things he’s said in the past.

One of the most recent saw him deemed unfit to run the comic book company based on social media posts he’d made a decade ago where he revealed himself to be one of the very few people out there who doesn’t care for either Tim Burton’s Batman or Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, but that’s barely even the tip of the iceberg.

via Warner Bros.

The exact same manufactured drama was dredged up in the face of conflicting comments on the status – or lack thereof – of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3, but we’re still back at it again. Inevitably, this time Zack Snyder is involved because of course he is, with the Guardians of the Galaxy director being “called out” for saying he hasn’t been approached by the architect of the SnyderVerse angling for a return to DC.

Of course, that’s completely and unequivocally true, but apparently Snyder revealing at his Full Circle event that he’d love to be given the opportunity to finish his abandoned five-film arc flies in the face of Gunn saying he hasn’t spoken to his Dawn of the Dead cohort about it, and the replies to the Reddit thread in question are as sardonic as they are biting.

“This is a big old nothing burger,” “This is just blatantly trying to get people mad about nothing,” and “I don’t like [Snyder’s] movies, but he’s not a f*cking clown with no shame and no self respect” are among the most winning of responses, and maybe an indicator that the SnyderVerse discourse is finally growing wearisome.