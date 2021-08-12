Home Sweet Home Alone Officially Coming To Disney Plus This November

Disney has had a Home Alone relaunch cooking since taking over Fox a couple of years ago, and now the resulting movie is confirmed to be debuting on Disney Plus this fall. The official announcement was made this Thursday, revealing that the film’s full title is Home Sweet Home Alone and that it will be premiering on November 12th, just in time for the holiday season.

The news also came with a full cast list for the movie, which is directed by Dan Mazer. As previously revealed, Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit) is stepping into Macauley Culkin’s shoes as the unfortunate kid left to fend for himself for Christmas, while Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper play the two crooks who cause him trouble. Also on board are Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell.

Yates plays Max Mercer, a “mischievous and resourceful young boy” who gets left behind while his family travel to Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on his family’s home, it’s up to Max to protect it from the trespassers.

Though often labeled a reboot, Home Sweet Home Alone is more accurately a legacy sequel. Rumors persist that Culkin will reprise his role as Kevin McCallister for a cameo, but he doesn’t feature in this cast list. Devin Ratray does, however. Fans will know that Ratray portrayed Kevin’s bullying brother Buzz in 1990’s Home Alone and 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

This is to be the sixth entry in the film series, following three previous Culkin-less sequels produced by Fox. These are 1998’s Home Alone 3 and two made-for-TV follow-ups — 2002’s Home Alone 4 and 2012’s Home Alone: The Holiday Heist. The original is easily the most successful, earning over $475 million at the box office and earning two Oscar nominations for John Williams’ score and original song.

Don’t miss Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney Plus this November.