Horror and romance combine in ‘Bones and All’ trailer

The new trailer is here for Bones and All, which touts combining horror and romance anchored by two big stars, Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell.

The film comes from acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino, who previously assisted Chalamet’s meteoric rise to superstardom with 2017’s romance film Call Me by Your Name. He also garnered critical acclaim in the genre of horror with his 2018 remake of Suspiria.

The plot of Bones and All focuses on the Lost in Space star Russell, who plays a young woman named Maren learning to “survive on the margins of society,” according to its synopsis on IMDb.

Bones and All is described as a road movie in which the couple explores 1980s America and is based on a 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. The film, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this year, currently boasts a 91 percent critical score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, based on 44 reviews.

Bones and All also stars Oscar-winner Mark Rylance and Emmy-nominee Michael Stuhlbarg. Even David Gordon Green, who directed the forthcoming Halloween Ends, makes an appearance as part of the cast for Bones and All — as a character called Brad — in what is perhaps a nod to a fellow horror director.

The film’s motto, “you can’t run from who you are,” ominously points to the main characters’ violent path perhaps being an ill-fated one.

We’ll just have to collectively find out together when Bones and All comes to theaters on Nov. 18.