Netflix is often home to some of streaming’s absolute best content, including top-tier original films and shows that have long-since rivalled the production quality of theatrical and cable releases. It’s also one of the easiest places to find huge collections from your favorite genres, especially since it’s so well-known for procuring plenty of classics alongside more modern content. That said, if you’re a fan of horror, you’re really in luck come July, as you can expect a smorgasbord of scary and unsettling content launching for you to watch throughout the month.

One notable entry making its way to the service is 2007’s Paranormal Activity, which is often credited for kicking off the “home camera” sub-genre of supernatural horror films. It tells the story of a young couple who are being terrorized by forces they can’t visibly see, and it’s shot entirely via a home camera. It’s been followed by several sequels, but the original remains a fan-favorite for its excellent use of suspense and a unique premise that expands on the found footage genre.

Additionally, the 2015 remake of Poltergeist is on its way. Acting as a full reboot to the 1982 original, it tells yet another tale of supernatural events in a family’s new home, but it wasn’t nearly as well-received as the original. It currently sits a meagre 32% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it contains enough entertainment value to keep horror fans busy for an evening.

For more, here’s a list of the best horror content coming to Netflix next month:

JU-ON: Origins

Only

Paranormal Activity

Red Riding Hood

Sleepy Hollow

Splice

Poltergeist

Unsolved Mysteries (Part 1)

Winchester

Of course, most people enjoy more than one genre of film, so if you need to cool off after some scares, you can head through here to see everything else launching on Netflix throughout July. And as always, stay tuned for even more updates on what’s coming to all of the popular streaming services each month.