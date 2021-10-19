Horror Fans Are Calling Michael Myers Homophobic After Halloween Kills

Michael Myers may have gone too far this time. While horror fans have stuck by The Shape as he’s murdered his way through the town of Haddonfield and beyond over the past 40 years, Halloween Kills is turning out to be controversial for a number of reasons. Many feel that the sequel goes too far with its bloodlust and offed too many characters. Including an innocent couple fans wished Michael had left alive. Spoilers for the movie incoming…

At one point in the film, Myers returns to his childhood home and kills the unsuspecting gay couple that lives there. Though minor characters, this couple was a rare bit of LGBTQ+ representation in the Halloween franchise, so folks weren’t pleased they were butchered. In fact, it’s led to Michael being labelled “homophobic” on social media.

all i got from the new halloween movie is that michael myers is homophobic — ~~* (@nbheaux) October 15, 2021

HALLOWEEN KILLS WAS SO GOOD BUT WHY DID MICHAEL HAVE TO KILL THE ONE GAY COUPLE,,, MICHAEL MYERS IS HOMOPHOBIC CONFIRMED — (J)ordon / Masky / Toby / Joey 🎃🔪 45 (@xXd3adbit3Xx) October 17, 2021

We could handle all the murders, but now it’s time to cancel Michael Myers.

Can't believe Michael Myers is homophobic #cancelled — Jaymes (@Jaymes_Monroe) October 15, 2021

He’s lost all our respect.

😤😤Michael Myers is a racist homophobic murderer. No respect for him now — Ethan — 💉 (@cxsells) October 17, 2021

It’s a weird coincidence that Kills‘ release comes the same week as Syfy’s Chucky TV series kicked off, featuring a scene in which the evil doll shows acceptance for his gender-fluid child (see Seed of Chucky for context).

Chucky being an ally and Michael Myers being homophobic is so funny to me 😭 — ♡ sailor pluto ♡ (@MattelXavier) October 17, 2021

Chucky might be a serial killer, but he’s not a monster.

the accepting chucky vs the homophobic michael myers https://t.co/ITZleT3Emw — roxas @ comms open! (@tartagalicious) October 17, 2021

This is an unexpected development.

michael myers being canonically homophobic and chucky being canonically anti-homophobic is not something i expected this year — michael myers birthday (@gayslashers) October 15, 2021

On the other hand, some people are defending Michael against the homophobia accusations. They’re even trying to argue he showed the gay couple respect he doesn’t to others.

╱ . ❪ 𝐎͟𝐎͟𝐂 ┊ proof Michael Myers isn’t homophobic 😩💖✨💅🏼

ᅠ https://t.co/aJtG0BPKTz — 〝 ‍— ‍𝐓𝖍𝖊 𝕯𝖊𝖛𝖎𝖑’𝖘 𝕰𝐲𝖊𝖘 ‍! (@carvingflesh) October 18, 2021

He’s actually a non-discriminatory serial killer.

Well this shows you that Michael Myers is not homophobic as he kills anyone no matter their age,race and even sexuality. Please don't hate me this just a joke. — horror Fan107 (@Fan107Horror) October 16, 2021

Obviously, (most of) these reactions to Michael’s actions are tongue-in-cheek, but other aspects of Kills have resulted in more serious grumbles. One petition calls for the scenes of Myers brutalizing some firefighters to be removed, while many are disappointed in the death of a prominent female character during the film’s climax.

If you haven’t done so yet, you can catch Halloween Kills in theaters and on Peacock now.