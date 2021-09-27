Horror Fans Are Discussing One Of The Most “Mentally F-cked Up” Movies To Ever Release

As Halloween approaches, many fans of horror films are digging around to find the most frightening hits and hidden gems in the genre to enjoy. However, some verge into such dark territories that they receive NC-17 ratings or are even banned in certain counties.

One of these kinds of movies, A Serbian Film, is currently the hottest topic on the /r/horror subreddit. User MisterKenpachi described it as the “the most mentally fucked up movie I probably have ever watched, surpassing Human Centipede and the I Spit on your Grave series” in a post and it sparked discussion on the highly controversial film.

CONTENT WARNING: The remainder of this article has mentions of pedophilia and necrophilia. Reader discretion is advised.

“An ageing porn star agrees to participate in an art film in order to make a clean break from the business, only to discover that he has been drafted into making a pedophilia and necrophilia themed snuff film.” Synopsis from Google

Many horror fans said that the movie was so atrocious that it lacked any sort of artistic merit.

Many also expressed that there’s no point to even watching films as graphic and shocking as A Serbian Film. Some even theorized that there’s only a specific group of people that would watch movies like this at all.

Did anyone find it worth the watch? As one Redditor put it:

For anyone not scared away by the internet’s general synopsis of the film being too horrific to even be worth watching, A Serbian Film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.