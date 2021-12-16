Horror fans debate if Chucky is even a threat

Over the years, Chucky has proven to be one of the most resilient horror villains. There have been 10 movies featuring the character, plus the recent series from Syfy and USA Network. However, the deadly doll may not actually be as terrifying as Hollywood has led us to believe.

The idea of a child’s plaything becoming sentient and wielding a knife looks scary on screen, but would it be that scary in real life? Horror fans on Reddit decided to debate if Chucky is all that much of a threat. Warning, there are spoilers for the series present in the thread.

The person behind the thread questioned Chucky’s size and general stupidity using 2013’s Curse of Chucky as a launch point for the discussion.

Curse of Chucky probably isn’t the best example for Chucky as a threat. It’s the eighth film in the franchise, which isn’t typically the best in a series of movies. One fan pointed out that the first Child’s Play movie from 1988 does a much better job of posing the doll as a real threat.

Another fan believes that his tiny stature and ability to be stealthy makes him threatening in his own way. That’s certainly something that Jason Voorhees can’t replicate.

In a one-on-one fight, Chucky likely doesn’t stand much of a chance against a human. However, that’s not what makes the doll scary. He’s not afraid to fight dirty and use his size to his advantage.

One fan summarized the argument perfectly.

Chucky isn’t the generic massive oaf that’s going to cut people apart with an ax. What makes him iconic and terrifying is that you never know what to expect from him. Based on the reactions on Reddit, fans still believe that Chucky is indeed a threat.