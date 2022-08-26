Horror fans praise one of the bleakest movies you’ll ever see

Horror fans come in many shapes and sizes, with different subsections preferring different kinds of dread in their horror. Some like over-the-top camp gore, others prefer a menacing aura, and some just love a truly bleak monstrosity, and that’s where The Mist comes in.

Directed by Stephen King adaptation connoisseur Frank Darabont, The Mist released in 2007 to mostly positive reception but has gained much more of a following in the fifteen years since its cinematic debut. Based off a 1980 book of the same name, it follows a group of regular citizens in a crazy situation, learning what their true limits are.

Perhaps a bit more Twilight Zone-y than most King works, there’s plenty of love for it on Reddit’s home of horror.

There’s a lot going for it, and one fan in particular praises the true villain of the piece, Mrs. Carmody. Just like a gamer playing Cult of the Lamb, she amasses a cult within hours and begins a dark, brooding reign.

Others poked fun at the OP for mentioning its political themes considering almost every King work has featured conspiracy, incompetent right-wing governments, and egotistical men in power; look no further than The Dead Zone.

Praise also goes its way for its Lovecraftian-esque horror, which seems to be something New England-based horror writers are destined to be good at. Can we please get some more Lovecraft movies, Hollywood?

Director Darabont also said the ideal way to view the film is in black-and-white, with the film meant to harken back to the classic cheesy 50s and 60s creature feature flicks.

Spike TV a decade later developed a series based off The Mist, but that was not overly well received by critics: it’s currently sitting at a middling 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.