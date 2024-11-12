‘How about Original Story 1’: A disturbing movie trend aims to empty our wallets in 2026

Prequels, sequels, spin-offs, and remakes. (No, this isn’t the title of Lana Del Rey’s latest album, it’s the state of Hollywood today.)

A quick look at any cinema’s line-up or studio’s schedule will show that the majority of movies these days are, in one way or the other, attached to an already established project. And while we’re not even in 2025 yet, 2026 has also caught the sequel bug, with a promise of multiple animated sequels on the way!

Do we really need an Ice Age 6?

In response to DiscussingFilm’s tweet listing out all the upcoming animated sequels for the next few years, user @selpideeeeeeeee sarcastically replied, “How about Original Story 1.” This sentiment is obviously shared with many, as the response has racked up over 360 thousand likes. It’s pretty hard to blame anyone for their frustrations though. With titles like Shrek 5, Toy Story 5, and Ice Age 6 in the lineup, it’s important to wonder when enough will finally be enough.

Unfortunately, it is no secret that making movies based on already existing intellectual properties is an easy way to guarantee box office success. Thanks to the already substantial popularity, studios can guarantee that their movies will receive a decent turnout, which discourages them from taking risks.

While the financial security is a plus for these studios, the trade-off is a thoroughly unsatisfied audience. This is especially true for nostalgic properties that studios just won’t let go of, leading to franchises that span years, when one or two movies were enough. Toy Story 5? Really, guys?

Are we to blame for the sequel curse?

But, as we continue to criticize studios for reheating the same dish every few years, it’s also important to call ourselves out. In the last few years, several original animated movies have been released, but only a handful become box office successes. Whereas, a simple mention of Buzz and Woody is a guaranteed financial smash!

For example, take Disney’s Wish, which had an original story, a brand new leading lady, and was written by the same brilliant mind that gave us Frozen. However, Wish was considered a box office flop, and failed to gain even half the traction Frozen did.

In the same vein, DreamWorks gave us Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, a funny comedy with an original lead and a brand new story. However, the movie’s financial returns pale in comparison to the likes of Shrek, which is now on its fifth movie. So what part does the audience play in outrightly rejecting newer, original projects? Evidently, a lot. In this day and age of quick video fixes, original ideas have suffered, and audiences long for the simpler times, with established characters they know and love. The sentiment and nostalgia attached to already iconic projects make it easier for studios to bank on sequels, prequels, and remakes.

As the year comes to a close, studios have started putting out their schedules for future projects. While the vast majority of upcoming projects are indeed sequels or additions to franchises, there are thankfully a few original projects in the works, including: Pixar’s Elio, which will be released in June, 2025.

DreamWorks Animation will also be releasing Dog Man in 2025, based on the popular children’s comic series, and Warner Bros. Animation have an animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat. Rounding up the major animated releases is Paramount’s Aang: The Last Airbender movie which will serve as a continuation of the hit show. But, let’s face it, it’s depressing that even among them, Elio is the only actual new story being told.

