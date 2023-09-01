‘How do you have this?’: New ‘The Marvels’ trailer makes us wonder what could happen if a certain character obtains both bangles

The new trailer for 'The Marvels' hints at a possible plot about Kamala Khan's Nega-Band that may shock some MCU fans.

The latest trailer for The Marvels teased intriguing possibilities of what might happen if someone were to come into possession of a pair of Nega-Bands.

The trailers for the highly anticipated film reveal that both Kamala Khan/Miss Marvel (Iman Vellani) and the odious Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) wear a single Nega-Band, which converts their psychic energy into superhuman abilities, including interstellar flight, teleportation, enhanced cognition, and energy manipulation.

In the new promo for The Marvels, Kamala reveals that she received her Nega-Band in a box from her grandmother. In a previous trailer, Dar-Benn discharged what appeared to be a jet of ultraviolet plasma blast from a Nega-Band. She uses it to scramble the powers of Carol Danvers (Bree Larson), Monica Rambeau, and Kamala (Teyonah Parris).

What might happen if Dar-Benn managed to stake her claim on Kamala’s bracelet? According to the Marvel Database, using only one Nega-Band reduces its functionality by half. If Kamala or Dar-Benn were to acquire a second bracelet, it would double the power of their enhanced abilities. While Kamala is a mutant in the MCU and has innate powers independent of her bracelet, it is unclear how she might fare in a face-off with Dar-Benn.

Nega Bands are thousand-year-old Omega Level weapons created by Kree Supreme Intelligence on par with Mjolnir and the infamous Cosmic Cube. Things could go all kinds of wrong if a pair fell into Dar-Benn’s hands. Time will tell if this is the theme of the upcoming movie.

The Marvels release date is Nov. 10, 2023.