How long is ‘Saw X?’

The next terrifying chapter in John Kramer’s story has arrived in theaters everywhere, but if you’re on the fence about splurging on a trip to the movies, you might be swayed by the time commitment. From personal experience, it’s worth every penny regardless of the runtime, but it’s understandable to want as much time with John as we can possibly get.

Thankfully, we don’t have a repeat of Endgame on our hands. Saw X runs for 1 hour and 58 minutes, so you won’t be ignoring the urge to pee for too long after demolishing your Diet Coke during the trailers. Any die-hard Saw fans would kill to have John and Amanda for nearly three hours, but the squeamish among us would prefer not to endure 180 minutes of non-stop gore.

We know John meets his maker in Saw III after Dr. Lynn Denlon fails to remove his cancerous frontal lobe tumor. However, Saw X takes us back to a time where John is still perfecting his modus operandi. He hasn’t yet mastered the art of becoming Jigsaw and his eventual fate from terminal cancer looms overhead with each passing day.

Set between Saw and Saw II, the newest installment sees John enact his most personal game yet against a group of con artists — led by Cecilia Pederson — who swindled him out of $240k with a fake surgical program to remove his tumor. He is joined by Amanda Young, who survives Jigsaw’s test in the first film and later becomes his apprentice. After John finds out he’s been duped, it doesn’t take long for his “associate” (if you know, you know) to track down Cecilia Pederson and her colleagues to test their will to live.

“A lecture in moral decency… from you?” It still gives us chills. Catch Saw X in theaters now, if you have the stomach for it.