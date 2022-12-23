Now that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is finally available to stream on Netflix, cinephiles across the globe are tuning in to uncover Rian Johnson’s latest whodunit experience. The concept of Johnson’s murder-mystery plot was first created back in 2019 with Knives Out, which centered around a mysterious and major death in a wealthy, dysfunctional family. Each film has been highlighted by a star-studded lineup of A-List celebrities — including the likes of Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, and Janelle Monáe.

And while the popularity surrounding Johnson’s brainchild has seemingly never dwindled, some fans may be asking themselves just how many movies fall under this specific murder-mystery umbrella. So, before you power up Netflix and load up Glass Onion, let’s examine how many movies fit within Johnson’s whodunit catalog.

How many Knives Out movies are there?

Photo via Netflix

As of now, there are 2 movies in Johnson’s Knives Out franchise. As previously mentioned, Knives Out (2019) kickstarted the narrative, with the film’s ensemble cast presenting an out-of-this-world extravaganza that tied together secrets, betrayal, family, and loyalty. All was eventually settled in the end, when the puzzle was ultimately solved, although the thrilling events within the project only prompted fans to desire more mysteries from Johnson.

Next up was Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which follows a similar premise and memorably brings back Daniel Craig as intuitive detective Benoit Blanc. The critically acclaimed sequel features Blanc taking on a brand-new case, where he must rely on clues, minuscule hints, and other elements to figure out a seemingly unsolvable mystery. Both films have become heavily favored amongst moviegoers, prompting all signs to point toward a possible third outing.

Will there be a Knives Out 3?

Photo via Netflix

For those interested in the intriguing narrative, it appears as though the adventure looks to continue in a highly possible third entry. In a recent interview with producer Ram Bergman, he revealed that Johnson is incredibly eager to continue the story and work on a third movie. Of course, this is incredible news for Knives Out fans, meaning that a whole new cauldron of mysteries could be included in the future.

On the other hand, it’s not yet officially confirmed if writing has begun, if plans for the third outing have been mapped out, or if a special guest cameo will actually take place, but fans can hopefully expect that the third movie is on the horizon. And while no one person can predict the future, it certainly appears to be a positive sign for the legacy of the Knives Out series.

For now, catch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which is available to stream now on Netflix.