Chris Evans wants more ‘Knives Out’ action and he’s already got a pitch ready

Chris Evans wants another piece of the Knives Out pie as Rian Johnson’s film film series continues to see success. The former Marvel star revealed he has some ideas for the film’s third installment, so fingers crossed that both Netflix and Johnson are taking notes.

Evans shared his Knives Out pitch during his appearance in C2E2 in Chicago over the weekend. The actor believes that the third installment (or spin-off) shouldn’t be a redemption arc for Hugh Ransom Drysdale from the first movie. Instead, it would be some sort of “revenge plot” to take down Benoit Blanc and Martha. To help visualize what he’s after, he compared his plot to The Simpson‘s Sideshow Bob’ and how he’s after Bart Simpson’s adversarial relationship with Bart Simpson, via ComicBook.

“It can’t be like a redemption story. No one wants to see Ransom find redemption. Maybe he gets out of jail off of like some sort of like high priced lawyer’s loophole. But then like, maybe he goes good. Yeah, I mean, like Sideshow Bob, like runs for office. But it’s an elaborate plan to actually take down Benoit Blanc and Marta. It’s revenge in plain sights. You know what I mean?”

A third Knives Out film was confirmed to be in the works in December 2022, with Hugh Grant rumored to reprise his role as Phillip. Johnson shared in the past that he has “no idea” what the third film would look like, but warned fans that it won’t be quite so similar to Glass Onion. If you’re excited to see the next installment of Knives Out, it was revealed by Ram Bergman, the producer for the film franchise, that Knives Out 3 is the next project in ther works, and it’s up to Johnson to “work his magic.”

Despite the success Glass Onion had during its limited theatrical run, Netflix has no plans to bring these films into theaters. For now, fans can still catch both Knives Out films on Netflix.