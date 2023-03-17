How many ‘Leprechaun’ movies are there?

You don’t have to head to the end of the rainbow to find a film in the curious slasher series Leprechaun.

The comedy horror series began in 1993, but despite starting a bit later than the giants that rule the slasher roost, it’s established itself as a guilty pleasure for many horror fans over the past quarter-century.

With the Leprechaun franchise, you have to be ready for anything.

Its appeal is thanks to its diminutive menace, Lubdan the Leprechaun, portrayed by Warwick Davis in most of the movies, whose mischievous and terrifying antics open up the franchise to some truly ludicrous scenarios.

With a taste for murderous vengeance caused by the theft of his precious gold, Lubdan’s continuing search for different things connect the series. Not caring how much harm he causes to reach them, the films have seen him on the hunt for magic flutes, a bride, and his famous missing treasure. Of course, the Leprechaun often has an ulterior motive and a few tricks up his sleeve.

The Leprechaun saga has traveled from Ireland a millennia ago to Las Vegas, from North Dakota to Los Angeles, and perhaps most terrifyingly of all, from alien worlds to, on two occasions, “the Hood.” In 2014, the franchise rebooted, providing a new origin for the green-clad slasher, followed by what stands as the final movie in the saga, Leprechaun Returns.

The antics of Lubdan are a popular watch at Halloween, but have found an understandable home on St. Patrick’s Day, mainly thanks to SyFy’s traditional annual screening of every installment.

How many movies are there in the Leprechaun franchise?

To date, the Leprechaun has taken the lead in eight movies:

Leprechaun (1993)

Leprechaun 2 (1994)

Leprechaun 3 (1995)

Leprechaun 4: In Space (1997)

Leprechaun in the Hood (2000)

Leprechaun: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003)

Leprechaun: Origins (2014)

Leprechaun Returns (2018)

The first two films were released to movie theaters, but following a poor response to the second installment, the franchise was released straight to video.

Warwick Davis doesn’t take the lead role in the two reboot movies, which sit outside the established continuity: Leprechaun: Origins and Leprechaun Returns.

Our guide on how you watch The Leprechaun movies will help you watch them in the correct order of release, both original franchise and reboots.