How old is Hobie Brown in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?’

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse introduced some truly iconic comic book characters to the silver screen, and fans couldn’t be more thankful for that. Among those is Hobart “Hobie” Brown, who quickly became a fan favorite among all the Spider-People that appeared in the trilogy’s second installment.

With a defiant spirit and affinity for chaos, rule-breaking, and non-conformity, this character perfectly embodies his alias, Spider-Punk. He’s not the type of superhero that folks typically see on screen — in fact, he very much opposes being called a hero at all — but he’s exactly the kind of person that Miles Morales needs in his corner. He’s smart, bold, and loyal (at least, to those he chooses to ally himself with).

All this is to say that Hobie made quite the impression on the audience, but while his personality might give off the impression that he’s a rebellious teen, Hobie’s age has been a subject of confusion among viewers. There’s definitely something about him that makes him seem older than Miles or Gwen, but he surely can’t be that much older, right? So how old is he, exactly?

What is Hobie’s age in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

With Miles being 15, there’s no question that Hobie is older, however, it’s hard to say exactly by how much. According to Kemp Powers, one of the movie’s directors, at an initial stage, when concept ideas were still being thrown around, Spider-Punk was supposed to be 19 or 20. However, the filmmakers later decided to leave that factor up for interpretation.

Because of this, there is no concrete answer to the mystery of Hobie’s age, but it’s generally accepted by the fans that he’s somewhere between 16 and 20 years old. The fact that the character mentions going to pubs puts the bar a little higher, at 18, which is the legal drinking age in the U.K., Hobie’s country of origin in the film.

That said, knowing Spider-Punk’s disregard for rules and figures of authority, this fact can be easily dismissed, as there’s a chance that he might attend pubs regardless of his age. After all, no matter how intensely laws may be enforced, surely we are all aware that there are ways to fool the system, especially when you’re an enhanced human with spider-like abilities. Good thing that Hobie never claimed to be a role model.

