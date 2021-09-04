How Tall Is Gal Gadot?

By now, the world pretty much knows who Gal Gadot is. The Israeli actress has made herself well-known since her Fast and Furious days, with her most prominent current role being the Amazonian princess, Wonder Woman, for DC’s cinematic universe. A star who has done fashion and modeling, Gal Gadot is not your average woman. She actually stands taller than most and is quite proficient at combat, probably being able to hold her own with most men in a fight. But how tall is she exactly?

According to Famous Births Deaths, Gal Gadot was born in Rosh HaAyin, Israel, in 1985. At 18, she entered her first pageant for “fun” and was crowned Miss Israel in 2004. Shortly after, she joined the Israel Defense Force and became a combat instructor for two years before leaving to pursue a career in law and government. She would then leave school to pursue acting and modeling, which landed her a Maxim photoshoot for the magazine’s “Women of the Israel Defense Forces” issue and gained her the attention of Fast & Furious director Justin Lin.

Gadot was cast for the role of Gisele Yashar in Fast & Furious (2009) and would return for subsequent sequels like Fast Five (2011) and Fast & Furious 6 (2013). After her time as Gisele ended, Gadot portrayed Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, in Warner Media’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016. Gadot’s performance was so well received that fans and critics alike raved that her portrayal of Wonder Woman was the best performance of the character in many years.

That role would propel Gadot to mainstream Hollywood stardom as she received major supporting roles in shows in Criminal, Keeping Up With The Joneses and more – working alongside big-name stars like Ryan Reynolds, Zach Galifianakis, and Jon Hamm.

Then in 2017, Gadot would return to star in the stand-alone Wonder Woman film, which really proved it could “stand alone” performing just as well as Henry Cavill’s Man Of Steel ($668 million) and Batman v Superman ($872 million ); taking in an impressive $821 million at the worldwide box office.

However, the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984 (2021), didn’t do well at the box office during the Covid pandemic, only making $148 million globally.

Still, with her position cemented as the new Wonder Woman of the modern age, Gal Gadot has been sitting comfortably as one of Forbes highest-paid actresses in the world and is set to make even more waves with co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds when the Netflix action-thriller Red Notice hit the streaming platform later this year.

Those are some tall guys Gal is standing next to. And yet, she doesn’t really look that much shorter, does she? So, how tall is the Israeli actress?

According to Celeb Health Magazine, Gal Gadot is actually 178 cm, which is usually roughly estimated to be 5′ 9.” At times, Gadot herself has said that she’s closer to 5′ 10″, but that’s probably only by a few centimeters. Then again, she could be right. Justin Bieber (yeah, I’m using him again as a point of reference) is also 5′ 9,” and I imagine Gal Gadot is a little taller than him. But then again, I could be wrong…

Someone needs to tell Justin and Gal to take a picture together. And if they ask you why, just reply, “Oh, no reason really, I’m just trying to see something….”