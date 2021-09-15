How Tall Is Tessa Thompson?

Thanks to Thor: Ragnarok, almost everybody in the world knows who Tessa Thompson is by now. The 37-year-old actress of Afro-Panamanian, Mexican, and European descent has certainly made waves with her portrayal of the MCU heroine Valkyrie, and fans of the Marvel character are more than ready to see how Thompson’s journey with the character will progress as the new Queen of Asgard. Thompson has also become a representative of the ever-changing idea of a “sex symbol” for many fans. Although considered quite attractive, her height and stature set her apart from many of her fellow actresses.

Though it’s obvious that being in the MCU has propelled the star’s popularity to a much higher level, Thompson has actually been a force in Hollywood for quite some time. According to Famous Births Deaths, she made her screen debut on a 2005 episode of the police procedural series Cold Case before moving on to a recurring role later that year as Jackie Cook on Veronica Mars until 2006. After that, she stuck to acting on the small screen for a while, making numerous television appearances in shows like Hidden Palms, Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Heroes, and Rizzoli & Isles.

It was her feature film debut in the horror flick When a Stranger Calls (2006) that really turned heads in Hollywood and soon landed Thompson her breakout role as Nyla Adrose in Tyler Perry’s For Colored Girls (2010). She then went on to take other serious supporting roles like Bianca Taylor in Creed (2015) alongside Michael B. Jordan and civil rights activist Diane Nash in the historical drama Selma (2014). Over the course of her career, she’s also been featured in Dear White People alongside Tyler James Williams, Sorry To Bother You with Lakeith Stanfield, and Annihilation with Natalie Portman (2018).

Thompson currently stars as Charlotte Hale in the HBO series Westworld, which was renewed for a third season in 2018. She’s also set to return as Valkyrie when Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

Thompson’s good looks are enough to sway anybody, male or female, and her down-to-earth personality is just as attractive. When it comes to love, she openly embraces anyone regardless of their sexual orientation. In 2018, Thompson even revealed to PORTER magazine that she is bisexual and that she was in a relationship with singer, songwriter, and actress Janelle Monae.

How Tall Is Tessa Thompson?

Seeing as the 35-year-old Monae is a snack herself, it makes sense that Thompson would gravitate to someone that complemented her own beauty. Although both women seem tall when they’re shown on screen, in reality the couple is actually shorter than you might think.

Thompson only stands at 5’ 4” while girlfriend Monae is four inches shorter, standing at 5’ 0.” With so many great accomplishments, it’s easy to assume that Thompson is taller than she actually is. But as the saying goes, “some of the best things come in small packages,” and with a long resume of acting credits and iconic roles under her belt, Thompson is a fine example of that.