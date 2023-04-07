How to watch all the ‘Tinker Bell’ movies in order

Tinker Bell is undoubtedly one of the most iconic characters to come out of Walt Disney’s Peter Pan in 1953. The character’s popularity inspired the production of a Peter Pan prequel focused on Tinker Bell, which was released in 2008, over 50 years after the original. In the years that followed, the Tinker Bell franchise expanded, with a new movie or short film hitting the screens every year until 2015, which marked the end of the series — for the time being, at least.

Currently, there are six full-length movies in the franchise, as well as two short film specials, Pixie Hollow Games and Pixie Hollow Bake Off. There were plans for a seventh and eighth feature film, but both were eventually scrapped, with work terminated when Disneytoon Studios — the production company responsible for the franchise — was shut down by The Walt Disney Company in 2018.

A live-action movie titled Tink has also been in the works since at least 2015, with Reese Witherspoon in the lead role. Eight years later, there’s still no sign of the project coming to life anytime soon, so we best not hold our breaths.

All Tinker Bell movies in order of release

Tinker Bell (2008)

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)

Pixie Hollow Games (2011)

Tinker Bell and the Secret of the Wings (2012)

Pixie Hollow Bake Off (2013)

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy (2014)

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast (2015)

While awaiting the potential future addition to the franchise, those looking to fill the void of nostalgia can do so by diving into the Tinker Bell cinematic universe.