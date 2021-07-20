How To Watch Space Jam: A New Legacy At Home

Warner Bros. has finally released their long-awaited follow up to the 1996 hit Space Jam, Space Jam: A New Legacy. The film features NBA superstar LeBron James and boasts a cast of Warner Bros.’s most iconic cartoon characters, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the Looney Tunes crew.

In this film, a sentient computer algorithm called Al-G Rhythm kidnaps LeBron’s son, Dom James. LeBron is forced into the Warner Bros. Serververse, which hosts a wide assortment of Warner Bros. characters and properties—including Bugs and friends. There, LeBron seeks out a team to take part in a whole new style of basketball to free his son.

Space Jam: A New Legacy launched on July 16. Thankfully fans can check it out from the convenience of their homes. Here’s how.

How can I watch Space Jam: A New Legacy at home?

Fans who want to catch the action from home can do so on HBO Max. The WarnerMedia streaming service will host the film between July 16 and Aug. 16. There are no viewing quality sacrifices to be made either, as the content is available on 4K Ultra HD for that true cinema experience. It’s also available for free—provided you already have an HBO Max membership.

A HBO Max subscription costs just $14.99 a month but provides access to the full library of HBO films and television series. The streaming service is available on desktop, mobile, and on many smart TV devices. So there are plenty of ways to access Space Jam to suit your entertainment setup.

As with Space Jam, each WarnerMedia film dropping throughout the year will also launch on the streaming service alongside its theatrical release.

Unfortunately, viewers who want to check out the film but live outside of HBO Max’s serviced areas will need to head out to the cinema to catch the action. Right now there are no other ways to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy, but it will likely be available to purchase or hire on-demand later in the year.