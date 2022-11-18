How to watch ‘Spirited’: Is Apple TV Plus required?

Two of the world’s most popular funny men joined forces for Spirited, based on the Charles Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol, but with a unique twist – shown through the eyes of the Ghost of Christmas Present.

Will Ferrell stars as the Ghost of Christmas Present, one of the ghosts in the classic story. In this updated tale, the Ghost of Christmas Present decides to use his talents to help someone become a better person each year during the holiday season. Enter Reynolds, a PR profiteer named Clint Brigg who makes it his goal in life to be as divisive as possible on social media. The Ghost of Christmas Present has his work cut out for him as he tries to make Clint into a better man.

The musical comedy — which also stars Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer — is garnering excellent reviews, with a 100% fresh rating from the viewing audience at Rotten Tomatoes. It is one of the most highly anticipated Christmas movies of the year, so everyone wants to know how they can watch it. The film is now being streamed on Apple TV Plus, which requires a monthly subscription. It is also showing at select theaters nationwide.