Hugh Jacked-Man strikes again

X-Men and The Greatest Showman star, Hugh Jackman, is looking shredded in a new photo he posted on Instagram.

While the star is set to appear on Broadway as Professor Harold Hill in The Music Man, Jackman’s latest photo shows he’s still in perfect shape for Wolverine.

While Jackman has repeatedly confirmed that Logan was his final Wolverine appearance, it’s hard not to think the Australian would be perfectly suited for another round. Jackman has appeared as the iconic X-Men character 10 times, if you include the archival footage used in Deadpool 2.

There have been rumors for a couple of years that Jackman could get a cameo in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Jackman has been adamant that he won’t appear as Wolverine in the MCU, but it wouldn’t be the first time that an actor has denied a role they were later confirmed for.

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe set to reboot the X-Men franchise, fans are wondering who will be cast as Wolverine. Jackman is in fantastic shape, but it’s likely Marvel would want a younger actor to portray the hairy Canadian hero if the franchise is being retold from the beginning. That said, we don’t think anyone would complain if Jackman returned for a cameo or a Old Man Logan series.

Even if he doesn’t return to the MCU, Jackman is looking great! What do you think he’s in shape for: The Music Man, or something else?