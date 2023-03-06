The world loves Hugh Jackman, and many fans feel his version of Wolverine was one of the best, but several were happy when he concluded the role with Logan in 2017. Of course, this did not stick, and now some think he will be back again before 2024.

As of this story’s filing, the post above, which predicts that the 54-year-old will return in the May 2024 release before his project with Ryan Reynolds in November the same year, is burning up with heated discourse. While it is true Jackman has said he will reprise the role, he has indicated this will be within Deadpool 3 itself. Of course, this could change as the various films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe get made, and one user says Jackman’s age means the time has come for another to pop the claws.

Other points raised include a desire to see a future Avengers vs. X-Men film, hopes that the Marvel Cinematic Universe collides with the 20th Century Fox era of superhero filmmaking, and another has an idea for how Jackman could stick around in the role as he ages. Essentially, if people really, truly love him, they should borrow an element from comics.

Of course, what will actually happen remains to be seen. For now, the future is clouded — though, if another has their way, Reynolds’ character will get to neatly clean up some multiversal continuity, and Jackman’s Logan will be the one to handle it.

Jackman has no other projects on deck at this time before Deadpool 3. His other recent work includes Koala Man. and The Son.