Ever since it was announced that Benedict Cumberbatch would be lending support in Spider-Man 3, everyone seems to have suddenly forgotten all about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, even though Sam Raimi’s sequel is also set to start shooting in the very near future and is shaping up to be one of the most important movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four.

It was confirmed long ago that the Sorcerer Supreme’s long-awaited second solo outing would be directly connected to the events of WandaVision, but Spider-Man seems to have stolen all of the headlines after the addition of Cumberbatch and Jamie Foxx’s Electro hinted that Jon Watts’ threequel would be diving into the idea of alternate realities and fractured timelines months before Multiverse of Madness hits theaters.

Of course, there were reports a couple of months back that Kevin Feige was looking to load the movie up with cameos in order to establish his multiverse as the one to beat in the face of stiff competition from the DCEU’s The Flash, and an awesome new fan poster from Reddit user chanma50 imagines Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine coming along for the ride, which you can check out below.

Hugh Jackman Joins The MCU On Awesome Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Fan Poster

As much as the fans would love to see it happen, and as heavily as it’s been rumored ever since he first hung up the claws after Logan, Jackman seems to be sticking to his guns that his time as Wolverine is over. Then again, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is poised to visit countless different timelines, and now that Marvel own the X-Men, they could technically revisit the Fox franchise for a fourth wall-breaking and fan-baiting surprise appearance or two. Fingers crossed.