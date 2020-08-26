Hugh Jackman Says His Wolverine Could Beat Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk

Hugh Jackman and Mark Ruffalo are both up for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie at the Emmys, with the Australian star nominated for HBO’s Bad Education, while the MCU regular is up for his role in I Know This Much is True. It remains to be seen which one of the pair will come out on top at the awards show, but when it comes to a battle between their Marvel characters, Wolverine and Hulk, Jackman doesn’t think there’s any contest. Bruce Banner is going down.

Jackman recently spoke with Sirius XM, where his friendship with Ruffalo came up and the longtime X-Men star joked that Logan would definitely win against the Jade Giant in a fight. He even pulled some Marvel history out of his pocket to prove he knows what he’s talking about.

“I’m trying to reach out to him but he’s not taking my calls so I guess I’m somehow laying the track for another feud here,” Jackman joked. “Which thank goodness we are not in the same room together…. I’m laughing because Mark’s a very good friend of mine and I actually haven’t spoken to him about it. He’s absolutely astonishing in the show. I mean I think he is one of the best actors, certainly of our generation…. But Wolverine would beat him for sure let’s just be very clear…. I don’t know if you know this but The Wolverine actually appeared first in a Hulk comic. He was like a last page, some guy coming so it was The Hulk series he appeared so that’s sort of where that feud came from and then Wolverine sort of took on this whole life so I’m sure The Hulk is very jealous.”

Of course, Marvel fans everywhere would love for this much talked-about Wolverine vs. Hulk match to actually be realized on screen one day. With the X-Men set to be folded into the MCU, it’s finally possible for the two characters to cross over in the movies and recreate that very first comic book meeting that Jackman mentions. Unfortunately, however, the actor seems adamant(ium) that Logan will remain his final time playing Wolvie.

But still, rumors have swirled that a Wolverine vs. Hulk film is in early development, as Marvel knows how much fans want to see it happen. Who could play Logan in the MCU, though, we don’t yet know. Folks have come up with various potential castings – Taron Egerton, Tom Hardy and Dacre Montgomery seem to be pretty popular choices – but whoever has to measure up to Jackman will have a tough job cut out for them.

Tell us, though, do you agree that Wolverine would easily best the Hulk? Have your say in the comments.