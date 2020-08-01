Hulu Added Some Great Horror Movies Today To Kick Off August

Following on from a July where they added a large number of horror titles to their catalogue, Hulu have now made available even more great outings from the genre. As with all the major streaming players, keeping subscribers happy with new content during this COVID-19 year has been crucial, especially given the new competitors that have sprung up in recent months, further splintering film rights. Hulu are usually pretty reliable in terms of diversity, though, and have added some particularly strong horror titles for August.

Among the highlights for new movies is the original 1988 Child’s Play, which introduced the murderous Chucky to the world in a film that arguably remains the high-point of the franchise. A reasonably realistic setting, a convincing child performance and some excellent effects work make Child’s Play a classic of the period and more than worth a rewatch. And with the Chucky series on the way, now’s a good time as any to catch up on the original Child’s Play franchise. However, you won’t have much time to watch the film that started it all on Hulu, as it’s being removed at the end of August.

If you’re still after classics though, then Hulu have also put up Clive Barker’s 1987 Hellraiser, a tonal masterpiece that more than overcomes its budget limitations to be one of the most unique examples of the horror genre. Other notable horror-themed titles coming our way on Hulu this month, meanwhile, include the 1981 My Bloody Valentine, and the more sci-fi-focused Ultraviolet. In addition, Hulu are providing another outlet for the 2020 title Behind You, which is available on August 16th.

The full list of new content on Hulu in August is pretty broad, as seen below:

Released August 1

Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BetaFilm)

UniKitty: Complete Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

71 (2015)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Good Woman (2006)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Australia (2008)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Child’s Play (1988)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994)

Company Business (1991)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Elena Undone (2010) 10th Anniversary!

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Free Fall (2013)

Gayby (2012)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Just Charlie (2017)

The Last Stand (2013)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

New Hellraiser Steelbook Collection Has Such Sights To Show Us 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Pit Stop (2013)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

The Saint (1997)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sordid Lives (2000)

Spare Parts (2015)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Stuck On You (2003)

Top Gun (1986)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Up in the Air (2009)

Were The World Mine (2008) Released August 2

Shark vs. Surfer: Special (National Geographic) Released August 3

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Ordinary Love (2019) Released August 6

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14 (Bravo)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Slay the Dragon (2020) Released August 7

The New York Times Presents: This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing? *FX on Hulu Original Released August 10

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2020) Released August 11

Alive And Kicking (2016)

Monster’s Ball (2001) Released August 12

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation) Released August 14

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019) Released August 15

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4 (ID)

Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41 (Food Network)

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 – 134 (HGTV)

Island Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)

Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Naked and Afraid Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Discovery)

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6 (HGTV)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17 (TLC)

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 (Food Network)

Child's Play Cosplayers Terrify At Early Screening 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Released August 16

Behind You (2020) Released August 18

The Cup (2012) Released August 20

Daffodils (2020)

Unacknowledged (2017) Released August 21

Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3 *Hulu Original Released August 22

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere (Freeform) Released August 23

Blindspot: Complete Season 5 (NBC) Released August 24

The Roads Not Taken (2020) Released August 26

Mom: Complete Season 7 (CBS) Released August 28

The Binge (2020) *Hulu Original Released August 31

Casino Royale (2006)

Primal (2019)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

The Courier (2019)

It’s fair to say, then, that Hulu continue to build one of the more impressive streaming movie libraries out there, even if they seem to be losing some of their titles to rivals. Other services are certainly putting out a lot of classic horror movies, though, with Netflix having added some particularly strong ones for August, while also finding success with a few TV series. The recently launched HBO Max is also exploiting its diverse library of horror content, and already has one of the more enviable collections of genre pictures available to stream.