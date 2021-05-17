Hulu Announces Over 150 New Movies And TV Shows For June

Hulu subscribers, there’s a lot of great stuff coming your way in June. Next month sees a few must-see original titles debuting on the Disney-owned streaming platform, not to mention reams and reams of newly licensed content, including numerous iconic movies. Whether you’re after some fresh comedy, a new drama film or just want to rewatch old favorites, Hulu has you covered.

The first day of the month debuts around 100 titles, with many solid picks among them. In particular, superhero and horror fans have much to enjoy. Look out for a bunch of Anaconda sequels, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, the original Blair Witch Project, Jennifer’s Body and Kick-Ass. Not to mention legendary action flick Face/Off, Leonardo DiCaprio drama Revolutionary Road and Oscar winner Slumdog Millionaire.

The rest of the month brings some more great stuff, too. 2020 animated sequel The Croods: A New Age drops on the 9th, with Ben Affleck thriller Gone Girl arriving on the 15th. The 30th then delivers Tom Cruise vehicle Jack Reacher and Jeremy Renner fantasy Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters.

As for original material, you can catch the season 2 premiere of Love Victor on the 11th. The spinoff/sequel series to Love Simon is back, with Texas teen Victor (Michael Cimino) facing another year of high school. Likewise, the second run of comedy Dave kicks off just a few days later on the 16th.

Are you an A24 fan? Then make sure to check out False Positive on June 25th. This horror features Ilana Glazer as a woman who finally gets pregnant after multiple attempts, only to discover the sinister truth about her doctor (an against-type Pierce Brosnan).

Here’s the full list of new arrivals on Hulu next month:

Released June 1

Changing the Game (Hulu Original)

American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 Premiere (NBC)

Housebroken: Series Premiere (FOX)

Small Fortune: Complete Season 1 (NBC)

50/50 (2011)

A Most Wanted Ma (2014)

A Perfect Day (2006)

A Prayer For The Dying (1987)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alive (1993)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)

Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Batman Begins (2005)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Birdcage (1997)

Black And White (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blue Streak (1999)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star (2011)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Conviction (2010)

Convicts (1991)

Convoy (1978)

The Cookout (2004)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Desperate Measures (1998)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dragonfly (2002)

Driven (2001)

El Dorado (1967)

Face/Off (1997)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gamer (2009)

Get Smart (2008)

Hanging Up (2000)

Hud (1963)

The Hustler (1961)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Just Wright (2009)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)

Last Chance Harvey (2008)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

Little Women (1994)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Love Letter (1999)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Once Upon A Crime… (1992)

Ordinary People (1980)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Primary Colors (1998)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Richie Rich (1994)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Sabrina (1995)

Savage State (2021)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Scorpio (1973)

Silence (2016)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Soloist (2009)

Some Girls (1988)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Survivors (2001)

Still Waiting (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Switchback (1997)

The Time Machine (2002)

To Die For (1995)

The Upside (2017)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Waiting… (2005)

Walking Tall (1973)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

Wilde (1998)

Wings Of Courage (1995)

Witless Protection (2008)

Young Adult (2011)

Released June 2

America’s Got Talent: Season 16 Premiere (NBC)

Released June 3

MasterChef: Season 11 Premiere (FOX)

A Glitch in the Matrix (2020)

Night of the Kings (2021)

Released June 4

The New York Times Presents: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Beat Shazam: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

Released June 5

Emergency Call: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Rams (2021)

Released June 7

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Chase: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

To Tell the Truth: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

Released June 8

The Bachelorette: Season 17 Premiere (ABC)

Legion Of Brothers (2017)

Released June 9

The Croods: A New Age (2020)

Released June 10

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Card Sharks: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Trust (2021)

Two of Us (2019)

Released June 11

Love Victor: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 5 (Bravo)

Come True (2021)

Released June 13

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’S Curse (2014)

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)

Not Fade Away (2012)

Willy’s Wonderland (2021)

Willy’s Wonderland (2021)

Released June 14

Rūrangi: Complete Season 1 (The Yellow Affair)

Released June 15

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2021)

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Alone: Complete Season 7 (A&E)

Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1

America Our Defining Hours: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Celebrity Dating Game: Complete Season 1 (ABC)

Dance Moms: Complete Season 8 (A&E)

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 7 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

Mountain Men: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

Swamp People: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1B (A&E)

Born to Play (2020)

Gone Girl (2014)

Her Deadly Sugar Daddy

Her Name Is Chef (2020)

Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)

Nasrin (2020)

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2020)

The Outside Story (2021)

Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (2020) (Lifetime)

Released June 17

DAVE: Season 2 Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Phobias (2021)

Released June 18

Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The Hustler: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

When Nature Calls: Series Premiere (ABC)

Released June 20

The Guilt Trip (2012)

Released June 21

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks In America: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)

Backyard Builds: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Corus)

Big Bucket Food List: Complete Season 1 – 2 (Corus)

Family Home Overhaul: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Farmhouse Facelift: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Home to Win: Complete Seasons 1 – 3 (Corus)

Home to Win for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Jr. Chef Showdown: Complete Seasons 1 – 2 (Corus)

Save My Reno: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Corus)

Hot Market: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Wall of Chefs: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Hostiles (2017)

Released June 22

Monster Trucks (2017)

Released June 23

College Bowl: Series Premiere (NBC)

Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

Released June 24

An American Haunting (2006)

Released June 25

FALSE POSITIVE (2021) (Hulu Original)

Making It: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

Released June 26

FALSE POSITIVE (2021) (Hulu Original)

Making It: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

Released June 27

Safer at Home (2021)

Released June 29

Bratz : The Movie (2007)

Harvie & The Magic Museum (2021)

Released June 30

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)

Jack Reacher (2012)

The Sweet Life (2016)

Don’t miss all of this on Hulu in June.