When it comes to talking about which A-list actors and actresses are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, over the past few years it’s become easier to name who hasn’t been recruited by Disney rather than who has. With multiple movies released each year, the House of Mouse has cast their net far and wide to find performers for every character big and small. Case in point, we recently caught wind that they might be eyeing Robert De Niro for a role in the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

Interestingly, there are even familial connections once you begin looking through every actor, actress and behind-the-scenes crew member within the MCU. For instance, Sean Gunn has played Kraglin Obfonteri in a few films (and has also done the motion capture work for Rocket Raccoon and Groot), while his older brother, James, directed the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies (and he’s also on board to helm the third).

Of course, fans have been wondering if the same would happen for the Hemsworth family and it looks like it’s becoming more of a possibility by the minute. As we recently reported, Disney is looking to refresh the Guardians of the Galaxy lineup after the third movie and one of the team’s new members will be none other than Beta Ray Bill, who’ll debut in Thor: Love and Thunder. And it seems the studio already has someone in mind for the role.

Jane Foster Becomes Thor On Awesome Love And Thunder Fan Poster 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Paramount is rebooting Transformers, National Treasure 3 is in development and the Inhumans are being re-launched into the MCU via Ms. Marvel, all of which we now know to be true – say that one name that Marvel’s eyeing for Bill is none other than Liam Hemsworth. Perhaps best known for playing Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games series, he’s also the brother of Thor actor Chris Hemsworth.

Of course, Liam is just one of several actors who are being considered for Beta Ray Bill (and we also heard last year he was being eyed for the Fantastic Four reboot as well), so who knows if this will pan out? But we certainly wouldn’t mind seeing another Hemsworth joining the party. Personally, though, I won’t be content until Luke (yes, there’s a third brother!) is also brought into the fold for a triple dose of Hemsworth. Now that would be fun to see.