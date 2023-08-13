Hush your ‘Tangled’ fan-castings, Disney already has the perfect Flynn Rider it can cast

Who is playing Flynn Rider in the live-action Tangled? For now, there is no answer as Disney hasn’t even officially confirmed that the rumor swirling for the last few years is finally moving forward. But, given the studio’s enthusiasm for live-action remakes, it is not a particularly hard possibility to digest, which brings us to who can play Flynn in the film. Well, fan-castings are already on fire, but when the perfect actor and his very vocal (and official) agreement to play the role exists, we don’t see the point of daydreaming about who is going to rock that sexy chin beard on the screen.

Without further ado, here is the one and only Flynn Rider (if Disney wants to halt the live-action-remake hate in its initial stage) — Ben Barnes.

Now, at 41, some might say Barnes doesn’t exactly fit the role of the young Flynn Rider, but has anyone ever looked more like the Tangled hero than the Shadow and Barnes star? Of course, if it helps, the man has aged like fine wine. And what’s even better is that Disney won’t even have to go out of its way to get him on board — he is already ready to dive in headfirst.

Photo via Netflix

Barnes made his aspirations pretty clear back in 2020 when rumblings of a live-action Tangled remake were on the rise as he tweeted (tagging Walt Disney Studios) that he is totally in on the idea of him portraying Flynn Rider on screen.

I am so up for this @DisneyStudios …even down to the little chin beard! #Tangled https://t.co/oBx8g7pIJW — Ben Barnes (@benbarnes) February 16, 2020

Though the last Disney venture Barnes starred in i.e., Marvel’s Punisher saw him playing the villain, his fans will always remember him as the mesmerizing Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian. And anyway, the dominating characteristics of Flynn Rider are his good looks and charming ways — well, “ruggedly handsome” is Ben Barnes’ middle name and practically oozing charming every second is his default setting.