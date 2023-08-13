‘I am deeply devoted to the comics’: ‘The Marvels’ director has the simple solution to one of the MCU’s most obvious recurring mistakes

For whatever reason, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made a habit of loosely adapting comic book storylines, but having them be written and directed by people who aren’t noted fans of the source material.

Of course, you don’t have to be a lifelong aficionado to make a good movie or TV show based on an existing property, but the way the Multiverse Saga has been panning out, the growing suspicion that the downturn in quality is at least partially down to Kevin Feige’s insistence that comic book nerds need not apply for any creative positions is one that isn’t without merit.

Somehow, though, Nia DaCosta managed to sneak by the audition process without anyone discovering her credentials. In an interview with Total Film, The Marvels director addressed the villainous Dar-Benn wielding a Kree war hammer with ties to Ronan the Accuser, and the answer will make sense if you’re brushed up on the lore.

“Here’s what I will say about that, which in the comics is called the Universal Weapon. I would just say, for anyone watching this film, or having expectations, just know that I am deeply devoted to the comics. And so, there’s always clues there.”

That means there’s a lot of people out there who’ll already be able to put two and two together and figure out what it all means, but the rest of the noobs will have to wait until November to discover whether or not it ties directly to the Guardians of the Galaxy baddie or not.