‘I had no idea that was him’: Jimmy Buffett’s ridiculous ‘Jurassic World’ cameo has Parrotheads laughing again

Professional beach goer and famed singer Jimmy Buffett passed away on Sept. 1, and the world has lost the man famous for encouraging them to unwind with a margarita and a cheeseburger. For better or for worse, Buffett’s music gave his listeners the vacation vibes they needed no matter the day of the week, and had us all wishing Margaritaville was a real place. The closest we’ll ever get to it is, of course Buffett’s themed retirement communities.

But after Buffett’s passing on the 1st, one person on TikTok was quick to remind people why he was the icon he was. Shared by user @jorgeheathen, the video shows the singer’s short yet iconic cameo in 2015’s Jurassic World. Somehow, in a movie already made ridiculous thanks to running away from dinos in high heels, Jimmy Buffett take it up a notch by running away with two margaritas in his hands.

Jimmy Buffett’s cameo in the Jurassic Park reboot may seem completely out of place, but there’s a lot behind the “Cheeseburger in Paradise” singer’s uncredited appearance. In a behind-the-scenes featurette for the film, producer Frank Marshall said the restaurants on the main street in the fictional Isla Nublar were handpicked by them. As many viewers have noticed, one of these hand-picked restaurants includes Jimmy Buffett’s island-themed chain, Margaritaville. This was an intentional choice by the production team.

“We were lucky enough to get Margaritaville as the marquee restaurant.” – Frank Marshall, producer for Jurassic World

Margaritaville has two locations in Universal parks as well, in CityWalk Orlando and Hollywood, so it probably wasn’t a hard swing for the parent company to get the brand in Jurassic World. But what adds to the Buffett-ication of the film is the inclusion of an original song written by the man himself. “The Ever-Elusive Future” was penned and sung by Buffett for the film’s soundtrack. Not only did the man and his brand get to appear in the film, but so did his legendary voice.

Many celebs have already paid tribute to Jimmy Buffett across social media as well as devoted fans. Owners of the limited edition Margaritaville Crocs took their tributes one step further, taking shots out of the shot glass giblet included on the shoe. Whether they went for a simple shot of tequila or made something tall and strong just for Jimmy, fans were ready to pour one out to a real one.

Considering Buffett’s most iconic song is about margaritas, it’s no surprise that’s what fans are dedicating to him today. But with the reminder of his Jurassic World cameo, the affectionate Buffett fans known as Parrotheads are getting an extra taste of why they love the singer. “Best cameo ever. Hands down,” left one commentor on @jorgeheathen’s video. Another commentor called out their Jimmy spotting skills. “I didn’t need the replay, I saw the shirt and the two margs and knew.”

Whether you choose to dig into a juicy cheeseburger or sip on a nice, strong margarita, in true Jimmy Buffett fashion, you better be taking it easy and treating today like island living.