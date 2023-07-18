‘I hope that changes’: Brie Larson names ‘The Marvels’ stunt she can’t do that eats up the CGI budget

Once Secret Invasion wraps up and season 2 of Loki has run its course, MCU fans will find themselves back in theaters for The Marvels – the first major team-up film in the Multiverse Saga that doesn’t cheat the way that Spider-Man: No Way Home did. Indeed, armed with the ever-reliable leading lady Brie Larson, the walking, talking, breathing gravitas that is Teyonah Parris, and electrifying new kid on the block Iman Vellani, there’s lots to look forward to with this dynamic.

While only time will tell if The Marvels ends up topping Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, what’s immediately apparent is that it will be the high point for the MCU’s 2023 theatrical slate in terms of scope; with the heroines being flung haphazardly around the galaxy whilst an emerging Kree rebellion starts its first fires, the stakes are looking top-notch already.

And Larson’s approaching her part in the production accordingly, with the actor taking on some markedly dizzying stunts in order to inject the proper life into Carol Danvers once again, but even one of the most powerful champions in the MCU can’t do it all, and there’s one stunt that’s simply out of Larson’s range.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Larson revealed the stunt that she simply cannot perform, namely the daunting exploit of being around any of the cats that portray Goose, Danvers’ pet alien that looks suspiciously like a cat, in the film; indeed, apparently the best way to halt a half-alien warrior in her tracks is to target her allergies.

“I’m still allergic. I hope that changes. But until it does, a lot of the CGI budget goes towards me and the cat.”

It’s good that The Marvels is using its CGI budget wisely; watching Captain Marvel succumb to the mere mortal essence of a feline-esque alien probably wouldn’t go over too well with audiences.

The Marvels is due in theaters on November 10.