‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ star had no idea a legacy sequel was in the works

The original I Know What You Did Last Summer became a cult classic when it was released in 1997.

The horror film, based on the 1973 book of the same name by Lois Duncan, follows four small-town friends as they attempt to cover up a tragic accident after a night of celebration. The group’s initial plan takes an unexpected turn when a maniac stalks them upon their reunion.

I Know What You Did Last Summer starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillipe. During its release, the movie generated over $125 million worldwide. That success spawned multiple sequels, one with some of the original cast members and another without, and a now-canceled Amazon series. With recent talks of a reboot by Sony that will allegedly have Prinze Jr. and Hewitt reprising their roles if accepted, many wondered if anyone else would be returning despite two of the main characters dying in the original movie.

This question was slightly answered on Feb. 10 after Phillipe revealed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he had no idea about the project. When asked if he has been approached to do the new I Know What You Did Last Summer, Phillipe said,

“Someone mentioned this to me. I don’t even know what you’re talking about…I don’t even know about it. Last I knew, they did a series on Amazon.”

Although he did not know about the new movie, Phillipe later disclosed that if he were asked to return, he would “certainly be open to it.” The 48-year-old stated:

“I love that group of people. I just saw Sarah Michelle recently, yeah it’s a great group.”

Details about the new I Know What You Did Last Summer are limited. The only information provided to the general public was that Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is set to direct the sequel. At the same time, Neal H. Moritz is currently in talks to return as producer.