Ian McKellen Reveals That He’s Received The COVID-19 Vaccine

Lord of the Rings and X-Men star Ian McKellen has revealed that he’s received the COVID-19 vaccine. The 81-year-old actor shared the news on his social media page, along with a link to an article on the full story. “I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine,” he wrote. “I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone.”

While speaking to ITV News, the actor, known for playing Tolkein’s Gandalf and Marvel’s Magneto, said, “That’s the real bonus of all this, to watch and see what works in this country and what doesn’t work – and it seems to me the NHS is right at the top of the list for institutions that do work.” McKellen went on to praise the NHS, which he remembers first coming into being in the 1940s.

“Of course, I know I wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for the NHS. I’m a little bit older than the NHS but when I was a kid, having good medical treatment available when it was needed – what a wonderful notion,” he continued.

I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. https://t.co/gBLRR0OeJc — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) December 17, 2020

Orlando Bloom Shares Lord Of The Rings Reunion Pic 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is being pioneered in the UK, with the first person in the world to get the inoculation – 91-year-0ld Margaret Keenan – receiving it on December 8th. Thousands have already been administered with four million vaccinations expected to have been dished out by the end of the month. As with all those who’ve received it, McKellen is due for a second dose of the vaccine in three weeks’ time.

Other British famous faces who have been among the first to receive the vaccine include The Great British Bake-Off host Prue Leith and TV personality Michael Whitehall. McKellen received his first injection at the Queen Mary University of London, in east London. To anyone reluctant to get the jab, the two-time Academy Award nominee had this to say:

“I would encourage everybody to do the sensible thing, not just for themselves but for everybody else because if you’re virus-free that helps everybody else, doesn’t it?”

Ian McKellen, who was last seen in 2019’s Cats, is next set to star in modern-day Shakespeare adaptation Hamlet Revenant and British sci-fi movie Infinitum: Subject Unknown.