Acclaimed body horror director David Cronenberg has spoken of his “problematic” idea to reunite Twilight stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart for a future movie.

The visionary helmsman behind such delightfully grotesque films like Videodrome, The Fly, and Rabid may be nearing octogenarian status, but is still keen to create more movies. One of his many ideas is to bring back the two breakout stars of the peak 2000s romantic vampire drama series Twilight, and get them back for what we can only assume is a proper Cronenberg movie.

Speaking to World of Reel, Cronenberg reminisced about being introduced to Kristen Stewart by Robert Pattinson, and his fiendish and “problematic” idea for a film with the duo.

“It was Robert who actually introduced me to Kristen. They have developed beautifully, separately, as actors. Making arthouse movies and successfully carrying that off. Kristen and I had a great time and Rob and I had a great time. For me, yeah, I can definitely think of a movie, or idea, that would be great to have them both together. “I don’t want to get into it because it wouldn’t be my next movie, however, it might be problematic since fans might expect a certain kind of relationship and that would get in the way of creating new characters for them. So, I have a strange feeling that might be problematic, so it’s only theoretical for now.”

His lack of details into what it would entail definitely piques interest. Most Cronenberg movies end up with a minimum of one of any couple dead by the end of the film (The Fly, The Dead Zone, Videodrome). Frankly, Cronenberg’s on-screen couples tend to do well not to end up with at least one mutilated and monstrous. Or with a strange fetish (Crash).

Twilight was the pinnacle of internet discussion in the late 2000s and early 2010s, with the meme at the time being that literally any love story is “still a better love story than Twilight“.

Until that fateful day Cronenberg can convince Stewart and Pattinson, we’ll just have to make do with his new film Crimes of the Future, starring Stewart, which caused a walkout at Cannes.