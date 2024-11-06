If you’re exhausted by all things politics, these 10 movies will help take your mind off things

We’re living in interesting times. Perhaps too interesting, given the state of our Politics tag.

Recommended Videos

The last few years of American politics have been a fever dream and it feels like everyday brings about a news headline crazier than the last. It’s enough to make you want to tune out the world, find your coziest blanket, and hunker down with a good film.

There’s nothing wrong with taking some time to decompress from the political state of things and the 10 films on this list will help you do just that. So sit back, unwind, and get ready to laugh and cry about something that doesn’t rhyme with Ronald Frump. And if you find yourself ready to read about politics again, consider checking out our political tea newsletter, They Said What?!

Shrek (2001)

It’s hard to be stressed when you‘re singing along to “Accidentally in Love” or quoting Donkey for the millionth time. Though a children’s comedy at its core, Shrek is surprisingly well-written and its message remains as relevant now as it did in 2001. You can watch any of the Shrek films, but I recommend the first two for maximum comfort.

The Princess Diaries (2001)

Nothing says escapism like taking a trip to Genovia with Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi and her estranged royal grandmother. While you might not be the princess of a small European country (can’t win them all, right?), you’ll still have a good time watching Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews dominate the screen.

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse (2018)

If you’re in the mood for a movie with a little bit of everything, consider watching Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse. The film has it all: great humor, lots of suspense, and emotional moments that never feel forced, all in a gorgeously animated package to boot. It also conveys a message of self-acceptance and resilience, something we can all appreciate in these trying times.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)

Honestly, any Star Wars film will help get your mind off of things but who doesn’t enjoy watching Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia do their thing? Return of the Jedi offers a nice resolution to the original trilogy, on top of having some of the funniest humor of any Star Wars movie. Sometimes, we just want to watch the good guys triumph over a corrupt government leader.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy is easily in my top five Marvel movies, and is a great rewatch. The film has a fantastic main cast, satisfying action scenes, and the best soundtrack of any film in the MCU. What’s not to love?

21 Jump Street (2012)

21 Jump Street is an example of Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill at their comedic best. The film has aged surprisingly well since it was released, and its star-studded cast will take your mind off things faster than you can say, “Wait, is that Brie Larson?”

The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride, or as I like to call it, “one of the best films of all time,” is a perfect watch for any occasion. This movie has something for everyone and will help you believe in fairy tales even if you’ve become a cynical adult. The odds of you still feeling bad after watching this one? “Inconceivable!”

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

There’s never been a Disney film quite like The Emperor’s New Groove and there never will be again. The history behind the movie is a story in itself, full of corporate Hollywood drama and impossible deadlines, but if this is what comes from putting some of the funniest people in Hollywood together in a writing room, so be it.

Scream (1996)

If you’re a horror fan, or if you just want to be scared by something that isn’t an upcoming election, try watching Wes Craven’s Scream. Though modern technology takes some of the horror out of the film, Scream is a classic for a reason. Whether you’re watching it for the 50th time or the first, you’re sure to be entertained.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Speaking of classics, Monty Python and the Holy Grail is still as hilariously quotable as it was when it was released in 1975. A spin on the legend of King Arthur and his quest for the Holy Grail, this film will leave you laughing long enough to forget your political woes.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy