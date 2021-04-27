New Photos From The Suicide Squad Show Task Force X In Action

Warner Bros. have been on an incredible hot streak over the last few months, at least by the standards of the COVID-19 era. Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat and The Little Things all topped the domestic box office, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is set to follow suit. However, the theatrical industry will be in much better shape by the middle of summer, which bodes very well for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

David Ayer’s first installment may have hauled in almost $750 million globally, but reviews were far from glowing, and if anyone knows their way around an ensemble-based comic book adaptation, it’s the man behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy series. An R-rating also allows Gunn off the leash, and if the first full-length trailer was any indication, The Suicide Squad is going to be completely insane.

A new crop of images have now been released online which show several key players from Task Force X and the director himself in the thick of the action, and you can check them out below.

John Cena boldly claimed that The Suicide Squad is going to make you sh*t your pants, which is high praise indeed. Sylvester Stallone’s King Shark is already shaping up to be the movie’s breakout star based on the debut promo alone, and when you factor in DCEU talent like Margot Robbie and Viola Davis as Harley Quinn and Amanda Waller respectively, not to mention the always-welcome presence of Idris Elba as Bloodsport, the bonkers romp is looking to be something pretty special when it comes to the big screen and HBO Max on August 6th.